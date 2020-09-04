69 Korora Basin Road, Korora is on the market with PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

69 Korora Basin Road,

Korora

PRICE: $699,000 – $729,000

Open Saturday 5th Sept 10.00 – 10.30am

Set in the ever popular Korora Basin is this great opportunity for a family to capitalise on position and make this wonderful home their own.



Most of the hard work has already been done with the interior already renovated and minor works required outside to modernise and improve.

My current owners have made the difficult decision to sell their family home as unfortunately it is now too big for them to maintain.

The home itself is a fantastic layout and upstairs consists of the main bedroom and ensuite, two more bedrooms, main bathroom, kitchen and a large living/dining area leading onto the wrap around deck, great for entertaining.

Characterised by hardwood timber floors and a neutral colour palette all that is left to do is put your furniture in and start living.

Downstairs is also a surprise and includes a rumpus room, another bedroom, large office + storage area, combined bathroom/laundry plus a wet bar or kitchenette.

This area would be perfect as a teenage retreat or great for guest accommodation.

As you move outside the property you will also find a studio, shed or storage area that could potentially be renovated and turned into a Granny Flat with a minimum of fuss and subject to council approval.

Set on just over 2.5 acres of land within minutes to Coffs Harbour CBD, local beaches and the local primary school this property is a rare offering.

With so many extra features and benefits I urge you to inspect this property today as tomorrow may be too late!

For more information contact Contact Sean Campbell 0435 164 807, PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour.