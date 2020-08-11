7/262 Sandy Point Road, Salamander Bay is on the market with Tony Short Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

7/262 Sandy Point Road,

SALAMANDER BAY

PRICE: Upcoming Auction

NEWLY renovated and ready to enjoy. Location is the key for this very attractive and well-appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex. Approximately 50 metre level walk to shops, gymnasium and recreational centre and 200 metres to Salamander Shopping Centre and Medical Facility.



Upgraded with new kitchen, bathrooms and entertaining areas with floating timber flooring throughout. Freshly painted in neutral tones. Air conditioning, ample storage areas. Large living areas on both levels, upstairs balcony will cater for your friends and family and summer BBQ’s after a swim at the beach. Air conditioning, ample storage areas. Nothing to do, just move in and start enjoying popular Salamander Bay.

This low maintenance brick and tile construction with landscaped gardens will attract the holiday investor, empty nesters or first home buyers. Will sell prior to Auction.

For more information contact Tony Short from Tony Short Real Estate on 02 49191540.