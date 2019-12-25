7 Port Stephens St, Tea Gardens is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Location, Location, Location

7 Port Stephens St,

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: $650,000

AS they say in real estate, location is everything and this fantastic home is positioned in Port Stephens Street, less than a minute to the waterfront at Tea Gardens. This highly desirable Street has quality homes surrounding.



Offering many extras, stunning gardens add vibrant colours throughout, enjoy a peaceful lifestyle in the large, private backyard with lush lawns offering plenty of room for a game of soccer. A third roller door from the double garage enables vehicle access into the yard and a pergola attached to the home adds an undercover entertaining area, complete with built in bench seating.

Inside the home has four good size bedrooms. The master bedroom is at the front of the home, complete with wir and ensuite. The formal lounge room adds a second private living area before the home flows into the kitchen, dining, lounge and family rooms. Three bedrooms are off in a wing to the left of the home, two with built ins, a laundry with outdoor access and a second bathroom are conveniently located in close proximity to the bedrooms.

The kitchen has a walk in pantry and induction cooktop, with the existing owners happy to leave suitable cookware, ducted vacuuming and air conditioning, all adding to the easy living environment. A built in storage unit is currently utilised for book storage, the garage has internal access and extra space within.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.