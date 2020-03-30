7 Tahlee Place, Medowie is on the market with Lisa Coburn from R&R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

7 Tahlee Place,

MEDOWIE

PRICE: P.O.A.

THE opportunity to secure this stunning brick and tile Beechwood home has presented itself due to relocation. The home is situated on a flat manicured block within a quiet cul-de-sac in Medowie.

If you’re looking for a well-kept home big enough for the family that you can still add your own flair to this property has 4 Bedrooms, Main with WIR, all with builtin robes, 2 Bathrooms open plan kitchen and triple garage.

The property also has single and double side access, vege gardens, fruit trees and established gardens.

For more information contact Lisa Coburn from R&R Property on 0499 172 753.