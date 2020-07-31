70 Sawtell Road, Toormina is on the market with Christine Clarke Raine & Horne Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

70 Sawtell Road,

Toormina

PRICE: $395,000

Offering a generous 2,396m2, of residential land in such a prime location is a very rare find.



Approximately half of the block is cleared, with the remainder being a mix of mature greenspace, and koala habitat. This provides a lush, green outlook over your private rainforest.

The near level top section of the block offers plenty of cleared land for a quality home, duplex, or a small multi-dwelling development, and gives the opportunity to build with the living spaces facing the north, to make the most of the aspect and the views. (Subject to Council Approval) Power and water are already connected to the block, so you’re ready to go!

Situated at 70 Sawtell Road, Toormina this prime location is within easy reach of Boambee Creek Reserve, Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre, beaches, transport and the ever popular Sawtell village, with it’s treelined street and restaurant strip.

Priced at $395,000, chances like this are rare.

For further information contact Christine Clarke on 0408 655 688 or at Raine&Horne Coffs Harbour (02) 6652 1066.