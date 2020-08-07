8/10-12 Trumpet Vine Tropic Lodge Place, Korora is on the market with Unrealestate: Chris Hines and Kim McGinty

0 SHARES Share Tweet

8/10-12 Trumpet Vine

Tropic Lodge Place,

Korora

PRICE: $199,000 – $215,000

AGENT: Chris Hines 0439667719 and Kim McGinty 0432953796 – Unrealestate

SET in the very desirable suburb of Korora, on the northern beachside edge of Coffs Harbour is this fully self contained 2 bedroom villa, in the beautiful Tropic Oasis Resort.



With a variety of choices: live in yourself, a holiday home, long term rental or a great holiday rental.

With professional management if you choose to keep it as a holiday rental, you will have your investment looked after all year round.

The villa itself is fully furnished and includes everything to make yours and others holidays comfortable, television, DVD, stereo, full kitchen facilities (including cutlery), main bedroom with built-ins, air conditioned living, loft bedroom, and bathroom with spa bath.

Should you care to reside there yourself, you can just move your clothes in and enjoy.

The resort itself features two swimming pools (including disabled access), games room, gym, freshwater lagoon with canoes, hot spa, playgrounds for kids and a large bbq area.

It is also a pet friendly resort so the whole family can enjoy the holiday or enjoy resort style living without the huge outlay. Agents interest declared.

For more information contact Unrealestate: Chris Hines at 0439667719 and Kim McGinty 0432953796.