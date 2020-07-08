8 Richmond St, Bulahdelah is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

8 Richmond St,

BULAHDELAH

PRICE: $375,000

More than meets the eye with this tremendous home, it has been recently renovated and presents an easy care lifestyle. From the spacious living spaces to the private position and manicured lawns and gardens, this home is sure to impress! Surrounded by great neighbours, you will be pleasantly surprised with the lifestyle that this home offers.



Enter into the front sun room leading to the spacious living area, all cooled by ducted air con. The light and bright master bedroom featuring mirrored built ins and a ceiling fan is separate from the rest of the home offering privacy.

Bedrooms 2 and 3 also offer ceiling fans and are situated to the right side of the home along with the bathroom with a bath and separate toilet.

The new modern kitchen overlooks the spacious dining room with a slow combustion fireplace and features a walk in pantry, plenty of cupboard space and a servery window to the lounge room.

Outside, the undercover back veranda offers views out to the immaculately maintained backyard featuring a variety of colourful flowers and fruit trees. An excellent feature is the outdoor undercover kitchen/BBQ area complete with a large pizza oven and dining facilities. There is also a tool shed located behind the single carport.

Access to the back yard is via side lane. Nice and wide – plenty of room for the boat.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022.