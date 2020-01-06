81 The Boulevarde, Hawks Nest is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National

0 SHARES Share Tweet

81 The Boulevarde

Hawks Nest

PRICE: $1,750,000

THIS home is the perfect blend of design, function and location.



A beachfront house with panoramic views of Port Stephens and the iconic Jimmy’s Beach.

Spacious decks open to both front and rear, with glass balustrades providing a seamless vista to the water.

Whether you are sitting on the front deck enjoying a cool beverage or entertaining on the spacious rear deck, the beach and the bay cannot be missed.

This immaculate home encompasses three bedrooms all with built-in robes and an ensuite off the master.

The custom-built kitchen with stone benches, glass splashbacks and quality European appliances is supported by a sizeable caged kitchen garden.

The sub floor, four car garage has an automatic garage door and adjoins a workshop and masses of storage area. Downstairs also houses an office area (for when work may be required).

Environmentally friendly, it has 6.2 Kilowatts of high-quality solar system ensures very low power bills, very large solar hot water system for large families and LED lighting throughout.

If you think security is an issue, have “peace of mind” from ten closed circuit high-definition cameras controlled from a 19” communications server rack with movement detection lights at night.

This property has been lovingly maintained and extensively upgraded to the highest quality throughout by the current owners. Virtually no or minimal maintenance would be required for possibly the next ten years.

For more information call John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National on 49970262.