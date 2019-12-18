83 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

83 Cove Boulevard

NORTH ARM COVE

PRICE: $449,000

LIVE in the peace and quiet of a bush setting, yet be across the road from the waterfront with all the modern comforts you have grown to expect. In the heart of North Arm Cove is this beautiful, architect designed home.



Built to blend into the environment, it is a split- level home, with open plan living opening to a screened deck for indoor/outdoor living.

There are beautiful Tasmanian Oak floors throughout and a combustion fire for winter warmth.

The two bedrooms are massive, the main with mirrored built-ins and loads of storage.

A timber walkway from the front door leads to self- contained guest accommodation, separated from the house by another screened entertaining area.

There is also a large carport, a detached workshop and natural backyard.

With a current long term tenants in place and many other features, this home would suit the investor, executive (an easy commute to Newcastle), retirees, or those just wanting a stylish weekender to escape to. It’s only two hours via the M1 from Sydney.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.