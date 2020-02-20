$845,000 FOR MYALL LAKES DREDGING PROJECT

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The NSW Government will provide Mid Coast Council with $845,000 for dredging work in the Lower Myall Lakes to improve boating access.



Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said the funding, provided under the Rescuing our Waterways program, will be matched by Mid Coast Council to allow for $1.69 million in dredging work.

“This funding will see 120,000 cubic meters of sand dredged from the eastern channel of the Lower Myall Lakes between Corrie Island and the Winda Woppa peninsular,” Mr Bromhead said.

“The dredging will remove sand shoals that have been accumulating in the channel and are restricting boating access.

“Clearing the channel will ensure commercial, tourism and recreational boaters can continue to access the route. It will also assist tidal flushing of the waterway.

“About 20,000 cubic metres of the dredged sand will be placed onto Jimmys Beach to help address erosion, and the rest of the dredged sand will be placed onto the Winda Woppa sand stockpile for future use.”

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said the funding was part of $1.5 million in matched funding the NSW Government was providing to coastal councils statewide under the Rescuing our Waterways program.

“Waterways like the Myall Lakes are the lifeblood of coastal communities so it’s important that we back dredging projects like this,” Mrs Pavey said.

“NSW has some of the best coastal waterways in the world and we want to help keep them accessible to support boating, tourism and our local economies.”