9 Dixon Street, Seaham

3 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR ¼ Acre
$440,000 – $480,000
Ideal First Home or Investment Conveniently Located In The Heart of Seaham
Presented to the market on a large 1011sqm block, this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is a rare opportunity not to be missed.
Property Features
- Second bathroom & toilet in garage
- Side access down both sides of property
- Fenced backyard, neat & tidy, roof & exterior repainted
- Air-Conditioning, BIR’s to bedrooms, new flooring & fresh paint throughout
- Single garage w/ power & concrete floor & additional single carport
- Walking distance to Seaham Public School, Preschool, Out of area bus stop for other schools, Shop, Dr’s Surgery & Pharmacy.
Located under 15 Minutes to Raymond Terrace, 20 Minutes to Maitland, 40 Minutes to Newcastle & just over 2 Hours to Sydney.