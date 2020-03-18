9 Dixon Street, Seaham

3 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR ¼ Acre

$440,000 – $480,000

Ideal First Home or Investment Conveniently Located In The Heart of Seaham

Presented to the market on a large 1011sqm block, this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is a rare opportunity not to be missed.

Property Features

  • Second bathroom & toilet in garage
  • Side access down both sides of property
  • Fenced backyard, neat & tidy, roof & exterior repainted
  • Air-Conditioning, BIR’s to bedrooms, new flooring & fresh paint throughout
  • Single garage w/ power & concrete floor & additional single carport
  • Walking distance to Seaham Public School, Preschool, Out of area bus stop for other schools, Shop, Dr’s Surgery & Pharmacy.

Located under 15 Minutes to Raymond Terrace, 20 Minutes to Maitland, 40 Minutes to Newcastle & just over 2 Hours to Sydney.

 

 

 

