9 Logwood Place, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Christine Clarke from Raine & Horne Coffs Harbour

9 Logwood Place,

Coffs Harbour

Price: $490,000

Open: Saturday 15th August 2020 10.30-11.00am

THIS comfortable home is in a perfect setting.

Located in the popular Golf Course precinct, just a few minutes from the City Centre, this home sits on a picturesque, elevated corner block.

You can enjoy panoramic views over the surrounds to the hills from most rooms.

Light and airy interiors include a comfortable open-plan living room, and functional kitchen with generous cupboard space.

Three bedrooms are at the opposite end of the home to the living area, two with built-in robes.

Well-planned gardens encircle the home, leading to a great covered entertaining area.

The large “under house” space is ideal for a hobbyist, home gym, or storeroom, and has a second shower and toilet.

Built in 1980, this “one owner” home is well presented, with the original kitchen and bathroom offering scope for upgrading to add value, and put your own design ideas into practice.

For further information contact Christine Clarke on 0408 655 688 or at Raine & Horne Coffs Harbour.