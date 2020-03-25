A Collaboration Between MarketPlace Raymond Terrace, St Johns Church and Raymond Terrace Lions Sees Meals On The Table Or Those in Need

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHEN times are tough and things get tight Australians have a history of standing together.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In Raymond Terrace this is true even in these difficult times, no one wants to see anyone go without food.

Located inside Woolworths at Raymond Terrace is the new bright yellow Lions Parish Pantry Box.

Locals can donate non-perishable items into the box when they shop and these goods will go to locals that are in need.

Unfortunately, there are people in our community who don’t know where their next meal is coming from and the Lions Pantry Box is one way that we can all help those in need make sure that they have a meal on the table for their families.

The Pantry Box is a collaboration between MarketPlace Raymond Terrace, Raymond Terrace Lions Club and St Johns Church.

Kate Moore of the Raymond Terrace Lions Club told News Of The Area, “To access the Parish Pantry you must receive a referral from the Neighbourhood Centre.”

She is asking for people to give whatever non-perishables that they can as she believes that more people will be seeking support for food in the coming months.

“People locally are doing it tough and we need some help to fill the coffers,” she said.

The box is placed inside the store of Woolworths MarketPlace near the check outs for people to make their donations.

However initially the box is out the front of the store for two weeks for people to get to know about the box.

Colleen Mulholland-Ruiz the Centre Manager at MarketPlace Raymond Terrace told News Of The Area, “MarketPlace is all about helping our Community in any way we can. “People don’t have to buy up big, it can just be one thing that will make a difference to helping someone.

“If we all help in a little way it makes a better place for us all and giving something to someone is the greatest gift of all not only to the person but to the giving,” she said.

Next time you shop at MarketPlace Raymond Terrace consider dropping a non-perishable into the Parish Pantry Box.

By Marian SAMPSON