A Mother’s Day gift with a difference for Port Stephens mums

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DADS are on notice.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This year with many children not going to school everyday the chances are that there will be no beautifully crafted artwork from the classroom for mum to treasure as a special gift this Mother’s Day.

Yes, this year there is no back stop, no Mother’s Day gifts from the P&C fundraiser it is simply up to our Dad’s to sort the kids and the gifts to make this Mother’s Day in Lockdown special.

Social distancing and retail closures will make this Mother’s Day more challenging than ever, however there are some great options out there for the Dad that has not planned anything as yet.

There’s always the last minute gift voucher that you can purchase online, however in these difficult times it would be great if you could grab a shop local voucher from a business that mum can either use to shop online or when the doors of retailers are back open.

For those looking for a different gift for mum that will make a difference Port Stephens Koalas have adoptions ready or you can adopt one of the marine animals at Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters.

Local restaurants and café’s have pivoted their businesses and while you can’t go out to lunch just yet they are offering amazing take-away meals with some also offering delivery services.

There are also wonderful grazing boxes and even take away high teas to be found locally.

Life in lockdown is slower, giving the Dad that plans ahead plenty of time to work with the family to cook up a perfect breakfast in bed.

Or perhaps you can consider cooking up a storm in the kitchen with the kids to make Mum a truly memorable high tea, but if you do choose this option don’t forget the champagne.

Leah Anderson Tomaree Business Chamber President told News Of The Area, “Now more than ever it is important that we support local businesses, when you buy a gift from a local business you are not only giving your loved one something unique and special you are keeping a local business operating and locals in jobs.”

The team at the NOTA wish every Mum a Happy Mother’s Day.

By Marian SAMPSON