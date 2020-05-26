A Week of Celebrations for our Port Stephens Volunteers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAST week was National Volunteers Week where we celebrated all our local volunteers across a range of services and activities in our community.



Libby Dingle, from Medowie Tidy Towns told News Of The Area’ “Our main focus is to improve the presentation of parks and reserves and to undertake habitat and environmental improvement projects.”

“We are supported by Port Stephens Council and have regular monthly working bees, so if you have a few hours to spare each month we would be thrilled to welcome new members.”

Elizabeth Keeley who volunteers for Medowie Girl Guides said, “Volunteering is an amazing opportunity for me to give back to the community, make lifelong friends and learn new skills.”

“As a Guide Leader for over 20 years in Medowie I have had the pleasure of meeting so many of the female youth of Medowie and work with the most dedicated and enthusiastic group of Leaders, Support Group Members and Parents.”

Carly Wheeler, Co-ordinator of Medowie Tigers Playgroup told News Of the Area, “From a young age, my parents instilled that you help out and give back to your community where you can.

“When we moved to Medowie a few years ago, I went along to the local playgroup, a few months later they needed a new coordinator, so I put my hand up to help out.”

She added, “The Medowie Tigers Playgroup is an amazing group of parents and grandparents, with whom I have made many friends and love to see the friendships forming between other parents and the children.”

It seems there is a common theme in the benefits of becoming a volunteer, including learning new skills and the enduring friendships.

No matter where your interests lie, there is a local group that would welcome you with open arms.

By Julie MCKIMM