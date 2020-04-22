AFL NSWACT Training Future Leaders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILST we can’t play in this current situation, AFL NSWACT has designed a program to improve its junior’s leadership skills on and off the field.



The AFL Future Leaders Community Program is a youth leadership program which will be delivered by the Institute of Sport.

The AFL Future Leaders Community Program is a youth leadership program which will be delivered by the Institute of Sport.

Earlier this month junior players were asked to nominate themselves to participate and 180 were selected from NSW and ACT.

During the April School Holidays those selected from the nomination process will complete online modules and participate in video conferencing workshops based around leadership styles, personal brand and leading through communication.

Several local AFL players have been successful in their nominations, including Zac Ruhl, Madison Jewell and Noah McKimm.

Noah McKimm, 12 years old, from Port Stephens Power AFL Club told News Of The Area, “It was exciting when I got selected, my leadership goals in AFL are to captain a team to a premiership.”

Once they have completed the program and play resumes, the participants are expected to take on a leadership role within their club including umpiring, coaching or assisting with the NAB AFL Auskickers.

Zac Ruhl, also from port Stephens Power based in Medowie, said, “I appreciate the opportunity to learn about leadership, I hope to help the footy club out as a coach and umpire, as well as work in the community with these new skills.”