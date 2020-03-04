Amcal Chemist at Salamander Bay raise $12,066 for Red Kite

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHEN young Kaylee Hodgson was diagnosed with childhood leukaemia just over 12 months ago, little did she know what a huge impact she and her family would have on Amcal Chemist, Salamander Bay.



This week, a month after being told her cancer is in remission, Amcal Chemist held a fundraiser for Red Kite in honour of two of their young customers who have recently been treated for cancer.

This charity supports young people aged up to 24 and their families, when they are going through cancer care.

From Amcal, owner pharmacist Mr Christian Hernandez and intern pharmacist Mr Liam Keating decided to not only have their heads shaved as is the tradition for cancer fundraisers, but they also waxed their legs with the help of New Leaf Cosmetic Clinic.

They were both very brave throughout the ordeal and Allan’s Men’s Hairdresser assisted with the head shave.

At the event, Mr Hernandez told customers and other well wishers, “We met the Hodgson’s a year and a half ago.”

“Kaylee is a special human and unfortunately she had a diagnosis of cancer.”

“A journey that was scary and we felt helpless.”

“It’s heart wrenching and we felt we had to do something.”

“We could do something by raising money and awareness to support Kaylee’s journey.:

“With the support of local businesses, customers, and our Amcal team we have raised over $10 000.”

A raffle was also held with prizes donated by local businesses.

Their efforts paid off and an amazing $12 066 was raised for Red Kite.

This exceeded their original target of $5000.

Kaylee had undergone treatment locally but it was not working, so something more significant had to occur.

News Of The Area spoke with Mrs Alana Hodgson who said, “We went to Sydney for four months for a bone marrow transport and that’s worked.”

“In mid-January we got the news that Kaylee had no cancer.”

“Her immune system is really low and is still in recovery.”

“When there are kids at school that have been sick, we keep Kaylee away because her immune system is like that of a baby.”

“We are the chemist on a weekly basis and Christian has saved us a number of times with medications that we need.”

“Red Kite has been a huge help to us too.”

“Thank you Amcal from the bottom of our hearts.”

By Heather SHARP