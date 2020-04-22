ANZAC Day Driveway Commemorations Create Wonderful Sense Of Mateship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One which will be extremely painful for many, as the traditional commemorations are put on hold.

Once more our service men and women and their families will make a sacrifice for their country, this time, one which will save lives in a very different way.

By staying home and maintaining social distance instead of turning out to march and commemorate the service of our ANZACs it is hoped that we will continue to flatten the COVID-19 curve here in Australia.

Many will struggle as ANZAC Day takes on a new form, in what has become the new norm.

However the community is being called upon to let our service men and women, past and present know that we will remember them.

Legendary Australian jazz musician James Morrison is at the head of a movement called “Music for Mateship”.

He is asking for brass players to stand in their driveways at 6am and play the Last Post on ANZAC Day.

“The feeling that’s going to create in our communities around the country when people hear that song on that morning and know that we are celebrating ANZAC Day as we always do.

“To remember our ANZACs who fought in all wars,” he said.

Those of us who can’t play are invited to stand in our driveways at 6am as a mark of respect.

While the service won’t go ahead there is hope that the sound of brass will echo through our communities at 6am sharing a poignant moment where we can all reflect on the sacrifices made.

Russell Durrant of the Nelson Bay RSL SubBranch told News Of The Area, “The Sub-Branch is saddened by this but fully supports RSL NSW decision.

“We will not be having our usual memorial luncheon; we usually get close to 200 people attending,” he said.

The safety of our community is the most important thing at this time.

However Mr Durrant felt that members of the public may still like to lay a wreath or tribute on their local Memorial on ANZAC Day while observing social distancing.

RSL NSW is working with the NSW government to plan an alternative commemoration that can be televised to members.

This is to ensure the ANZAC traditions and solemn recognition of service can be appropriately observed.

One thing is certain, even in these uncertain times, at the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them.

Lest we forget.

By Marian SAMPSON