Australia V Rest of the World on the Coffs Coast raises tens of thousands for local charity

NOT even COVID-19 and torrents of rain could stop the 2020 Charity International Football Match in Coffs Harbour raising tens of thousands of dollars for local charity.

Hosted by Coffs Coast organisation Rise, the ‘Australia V Rest of the World’ football match was held at the Coffs Coast Leisure Park on Friday night – and raised a whopping $20,209.75 for local Wesley Mission Youth Service.

“I am immensely proud,” Rise’s Matt Snell said.

“We never expected to raise that much; I am so proud to be amongst so many wonderful, inspiring people who dedicate to such an important, worthwhile cause.”

All proceeds from the event go directly to the Wesley Youth Accommodation Service for vital programs and support for young people experiencing homelessness on the Coffs Coast.

By Kue HALL