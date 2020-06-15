Author Michele Ableson Releases Growing Holly

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL author Michele Ableson has released Growing Holly her second book.



The author is currently living in Port Stephens with family having just spent time cruising the coast on a schooner.

Growing Holly is about a journey of discovery, a journey of finding oneself.

Michele Ableson told News Of The Area, “Growing Holly is particularly relevant in these times when many of us are taking the time to evaluate our lives.”

Growing Holly is the second book that the author has self published.

Her first book Doing the Happy Thing, How To Get The Happy Life You Want has a similar theme.

While Growing Holly is a novel based around an adolescent girl, the lessons within are ones that anyone can take away.

Life has plenty of twists and turns, most people now reinvent their career several times throughout their lives.

Making sure that you are heading in the right direction for happiness is a very important part of creating the best life that you can have.

“Growing Holly is a book for those looking to find your life purpose.

“Life purpose can be so many different things, and Growing Holly is about finding the courage to be the best you can be,” she said.

Finding your life purpose might not be finding a career, it might be taking on volunteering, making a difference to others or taking a time out.

By Marian SAMPSON