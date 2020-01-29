Back to school at Tea Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

School is back from the 28 January, which is also the time for that special first day for many new kindergarten students. This year there will be seven classes including a new kindy and a K1 class. All of the teachers and the general assistant have been busy preparing the school with fresh paint in the classrooms and the gardens renewed.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Welcoming new and old students alike is an inspiring aboriginal mural by artist Rachel Syron.

From a learning perspective, the school is ready to support their students and families, as well as the community, by providing quality education and organising local events. The staff are committed to high quality, evidence based teaching and futures learning (using digital technologies), as well as supporting student wellbeing.

Tea Gardens education results in the National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy (or NAPLAN) are positive. NAPLAN is the annual online assessment of all students including years 3 and 5. It tests student’s reading, writing, language and numeracy skills. Based on 2018 information, Tea Gardens has approximately 180 students with around 25 teaching and support staff. Around 7% of the students scored in the top quarter of Australia, up from previous years. Year 3 students did particularly well in writing, with overall improvements in the levels of attainment up from last year. The 2019 results will be available on the My School website from August, together with information about attendance, staffing, budget and achievements. Useful information about starting school is also on the NSW Government education website.

Tea Gardens Primary School runs local events such as the famous annual Art and Craft Expo over Easter. Events such as these are major fund raisers, supporting the school to maintain their excellent craft facilities, library, play areas, native gardens and a healthy canteen. The school and such events are supported by a renewed P&C Committee.

There are always opportunities to improve how we support our local schools, including being vigilant and safe around the general vicinity. Information about upcoming events is in the Myall Coast NOTA.

By Sandra MURRAY