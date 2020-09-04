Bellingen Council to offer bushfire funding to the community – Mayor of Bellingen Shire Council

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

Council has been fortunate to receive funding from the Federal Government’s Disaster Recovery and Resilience Program in response to the devastating bush fires from last season.

As part of a broader program of work, Council is looking to support projects and activities that plan for, respond to and build resilience with regards to bush fires and other natural disasters through a series of grant programs.

Information drop-in sessions will take place to help inform the community of the grant programs, what they may be able to apply for and how to apply.

The bush fires that occurred over the last spring/summer season impacted on the whole Shire in one way or another and we are still seeing the effects of it.

This, along with the current pandemic, has seen the Shire have to contend with a lot. This funding will help support our community in preparing for this bush fire season and build a stronger more resilient community.

Council will offer three grant streams that will be open to businesses, individuals and community organisations.

Anyone interested in applying is strongly encouraged to attend a community information session:

  • Dorrigo Community Hall         Monday 7 September                       11.00am to 1.00pm
  • Thora Hall                              Monday 7 September                       2.00pm to 4.00pm
  • Urunga Literary Hall               Monday 14 September                     9.30am to 11.30am
  • Mylestom Hall                         Monday 14 September                     12.30pm to 2.30pm
  • Bellingen Citizens Centre       Wednesday 16 September               10.00am to 12.00pm
  • Kalang Hall                              Wednesday 16 September               2.00pm to 4.00pm

Additional information sessions are being prepared for Megan and Bostobrick communities. Further details will be provided via Council’s Create page www.create.bellingen.nsw.gov.au

 

By Mayor Dominic King

