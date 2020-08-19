Ben Schneider racks up 100 games for Fingal Bay Bomboras against Dora Creek

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY saw the return of the Fingal Bay Bomboras into A Grade against Dora Creek Swampies at Fingal Oval with Club stalwart Ben Schneider running out for his 100th game.



Even with the Centurion Schneider turning back the clock with some impressive defence and attacking spurts the Bombies were unable to overcome the Swampies going down 42 to 6.

It was a brisk afternoon in Fingal with the westerly cutting a cold chill through the ground that matched the temperature of the can bar’s offerings.

From the whistle Dora Creek explored their attacking options across the park utilising some superior fire power out-wide.

The Bombies attempted to match them with Schneider folding a few ball runners like fresh laundry as the Swampies applied the blowtorch.

Fingal cracked early though and Dora went up 6 nil through some smart play around the ruck.

From the restart Fingal were able to force a Dora Creek error in their own 20 through some bone rattling hits from the Bombies big boppas.

With the pill now in their hands Fingal went to work driving up the middle as Perry White nipped at the Swampies fringe players.

15 out from the line Schneider took the fruit in his basket and stepped through a couple of would-be-tacklers to plant his arm over the chalk for a meat pie.

The kick successfully saw scores leveled at 6 a piece with plenty of sand in the hourglass and Fingal looking like they deserved to be in the top grade.

Unfortunately it was short lived with the Swampies hitting back with a couple of tries to take the scores to 16 to 6 at the half.

After oranges the Bombies came out strong, but lacking some preseason finesse the Swampies took the match running away with it.

Schneider took players-player and was impressed with the Bombies efforts coming up against a genuine finals contender in Dora Creek.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t take the win but we played with a lot of confidence and I’m proud of the boys for sticking it out even with the scoreboard well and truly against us,” said Schneider.

“It was a bonus to grab a meat pie in my 100th game and great to play at home in front of family and friends.”

By Mitch LEES