Bishop Druitt College Northern Beaches campus now taking enrolments for Kindy to Year Two for 2021

Bishop Druitt College (BDC) is set to open it’s new Northern Beaches campus next year with the college’s governing council approving the financial and educational models for the venture.



“The college council was extremely enthusiastic about approving the models. So now we can proceed to the next step of securing approvals from regulatory bodies,” said Principal Nick Johnstone.

“The Northern Beaches Campus will have a local village feel, including our signature Walker Learning experiences, have small class sizes and access to our BDC Coffs Harbour resources and specialists similar to the opportunities that our current Stage One and Stage Two students experience.”

The campus will be located at 1852-1856 Solitary Islands Way, Woolgoolga, across the road from Woolworths and will eventually cater for Kindergarten to Year Four students.

Enrolments are now open for Kindergarten to Year Two for the 2021 school year and for Kindergarten to Year Four for 2022.

Enrolments can be submitted online via https://bdc.digistormenrol.com.au/applications/enrolment.

Mr Johnstone will host information sessions on Tuesday, 1 September at 42 Beach Street, Woolgoolga, with four, forty minute sessions starting from 8:30 am, with a maximum of five guests per session.

RSVP to secretary@bdc.nsw.edu.au by Monday 31 August to secure a place.

Acting Head of Primary at BDC Mrs Sarah Stokes said, “We will be focusing on making the Northern Beaches campus an integral part of our school, and we will have a live virtual staffroom to enhance the connection for teachers as well as students.”

By David TUNE