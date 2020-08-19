Bishop Druitt College opens Investigation Centre for stage one students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bishop Druitt College (BDC) has opened a new learning space for students in Kindergarten through to Year 2 which features indoor and outdoor activities and encourages young learners to gain education through investigation.



The Investigation Centre is the creation of former Head of Primary Mrs Karin Lisle (now Principal of the Clarence Valley Anglican School), Curriculum Coordinator Mrs Sarah Stokes and College Principal Mr Nick Johnstone, and is an extension of the school’s commitment to the Walker Learning Approach.

This approach is based upon decades of research about play-based and personalised learning and is a total approach to teaching and learning, combining children’s need to be active participants in learning through hands-on, creative exploration and investigation, alongside formal instruction.

Walker Learning views the child holistically and values emotional and social life as much as the academic side of education.

The centre features a wide range of equipment that allows children to play and learn by doing, including a wet area for working with water as well as a space for sand play, with an emphasis on using natural materials.

Head of the Primary school Mr Richard Smith said, “This approach develops soft skills such as negotiation, sharing and interpersonal skills as well as academic learning, and we have already seen the impact reflected in improved playground behaviour.”

“Students also get to learn in a positive strength-based teaching environment, where learning from mistakes is part of the educational process.”

By David TUNE