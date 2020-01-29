Blood Donor Milestone for Medowie Resident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEDOWIE resident Darren McKimm donated at the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood for the 100th time last week.



Darren, who donated for the first time back in 1995, told News Of The Area, “I really enjoy going and knowing that I’m helping people whose health isn’t as good as mine.”

“I’ve seen firsthand how important blood donors are for people with serious medical conditions.”

Over the past 25 years of donating Darren has donated platelets, plasma and whole blood.

He said, “The first time I went I was a bit apprehensive, but once I got started I was fine”.

“The snacks and milkshakes at the end are a bonus and all the staff are friendly.”

Blood donations can be given every 12 weeks, however the red blood cells only last 42 days in the blood bank.

Blood is surprisingly versatile and can be made into 22 different medical treatments from cancer and blood diseases, various surgeries and trauma to obstetrics.

Donations take between 15 to 45 minutes and there are numerous locations around the Port Stephens and Hunter areas you can donate, either in their offices or mobile Lifeblood vans.

They are always searching for new donors or old donors who haven’t donated for a while and can be contacted on 131495 for an appointment time or if you have any questions about donating.

By Julie MCKIMM