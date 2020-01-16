Boat Ramp at Tea Gardens needing repair.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN view of the Festive season, monthly meetings for both groups (Progress Association and River Action Group) were not held in January, however there has been some paddling under the water, which will be of interest to the community.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

The placement of 3000 Tonnes of rock on the old ferry wharf ramp has caused some concern with residents and visitors on safety issues as the site is a favoured fishing spot. Enquiries lead us to DPI Fisheries Dept who have advised the rock will be used to form 2 artificial reefs for the study of oyster spat within the Port Stephens area. Project good, timing lousy!! Fisheries have agreed to address the community through the Feb meeting of Progress.

Details will follow and all are invited to attend.

On the matter of the ramp, the Historical Society and U3A expressed concern over the potential damage to the ramp which has been registered as a historical site. On the subject of U3A, they are calling for enrolments on Fri 17th Jan at the old library in Hawks Nest at 10am to 12noon.

The PA received many complaints re the untidy mess left by welcome, but thoughtless visitors along the Marine Dr waterfront. Council was made aware of the problem which was rectified immediately.

Residents along Coupland Av have expressed concern regarding speeding vehicles along Coupland St. Of particular concern is the preschool establishment where young families cross and often faced with vehicles travelling well in excess of the 50 Km speed limit. They have asked the Ref Group to bring this matter to Council attention. This will be an addition to a much earlier request to reduce the speed limit along Marine Dr to a 40Km limit and apparently in the hands of a Traffic Committee. Surely, we do not have to wait for a serious accident to occur before corrective action is undertaken.

The Myall River Action Group has arranged for a diver inspection of the river floor between Moira Pde. and Tea Gardens as a follow up to the clean up in 2017. This dive will be held on 13th Feb. We are aware of road signs etc being thrown off the bridge and this exploratory venture will determine the necessity to have a full clean up on March 30th. The community response was magnificent at the last clean up and we trust we can count on all again.

The Myall River Action Group has been campaigning for some time to have the boat ramps in Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens replaced with user friendly pontoons and has met with Council response that this a matter is a Shire wide issue and we are in the queue. Meanwhile the existing ramps are falling into disrepair and need urgent maintenance.

We received an undertaking that such repairs would be done before the influx of visitors, however the attached photograph clearly shows the repairs were not conducted and the ramp near the Bridge is now in a poor and potentially dangerous condition. Council have been made aware of our position.