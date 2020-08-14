Bombers Defence Leads From The Back to Secure Three Points at Korora

0 SHARES Share Tweet

UNDERMANNED and challenged by a strong opponent, Boambee proved its Coastal Premier League credentials with a 3-0 win against the Northern Storm.

The Storm enjoyed periods of play where they had the lion’s share of possession, but couldn’t score.

Boambee were able to stifle the opposition with its strong defensive pressure and then converted chances on the odd occasion they were presented.

Bombers coach Jon Fergusson said the closely contested battle at the top of the table made the win a vital one.

“It was an important win because Northern Storm were above us on the table,” Fergusson said.

“If we’re going to get to get to where we want to be, it was three points we needed.”

Luke France scored twice in the first half, the second from the penalty spot.

After the resumption the Storm threw everything at Boambee but couldn’t get past the staunch defence before Christian Penny scored late to seal the victory.

Coffs United produced a blistering first half against the Coffs Coast Tigers.

The Lions were up 3-0 at the break and a Caleb Lopko double saw United remain in first place with a 4-0 win that impressed coach Glen Williams.

“I told the boys after the game that that was some of the best football I’ve seen played for quite a few years,” Williams said.

Sawtell and the Taree Wildcats played out a scoreless draw at Toormina Oval.

Tomorrow will see Coffs United travel down the Pacific Hwy to meet Port Saints where first meets second.

Williams admits he knows very little about his very strong opponent but sees that as a positive.

“It’s probably a good way to be as it won’t taint the thinking about how we want to play,” he said.

Sawtell is at home against the Northern Storm. Boambee is also at home hosting Port United.

The Coffs Coast Tigers face the long road trip to play Taree Wildcats while there’ll be a Kempsey derby between Kempsey Saints and Macleay Valley Rangers.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS