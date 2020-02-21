BOWLING VISITATION TO PORT STEPHENS FROM NORTH QUEENSLAND

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PRESIDENT Bob Donovan and his Committee of The Fingal Bay Travelling Bowlers Club welcomed and enjoyed their first visit for the year from Atherton Tableland Touring Bowlers from Far North Queensland.

Located in Far North Queensland the group comprises of ten different bowling clubs.

A total of 92 players were out on the club’s synthetic and grass greens recently for a friendly day of bowls, food, music and drinks.

Denise Simpson from Fingal Bay Bowling Club told News Of The Area, ”The day was lots of fun, thank you to Chris and Kerry McFadden for the music that had everyone bopping.”

“Countless thanks to Bob, Laurel, Heather, Laurie and the rest of our Committee for arranging our play days, visitations and weekends away.”

The group’s wish is for bowlers to enjoy the game and make new friends.

They look forward to welcoming the next group of visiting bowlers and going on trips of their own to promote the game and friendships through the sport.

By Julie MCKIMM