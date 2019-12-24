0 SHARES Share Tweet

For some time the Hawks Nest Bridge Club has been wondering how to introduce children to the game of Bridge.



Minibridge is a simplified version of the card game especially designed in France and the Netherlands to introduce schoolchildren to playing Bridge.

This game has become so popular in some countries that it is now part of the primary school curriculum.

Playing card games helps children to learn about numbers, colours and sequences.

According to the English Bridge Union ‘Bridge for Kids’ helps kids to develop their numeracy and reasoning skills while having fun playing a sociable, competitive and interactive game.

Because Bridge is a partnership game children learn that they need to co-operate and share information and work as a team to achieve a winning outcome.

President of the Hawks Nest Bridge Club Leslie Falla said, “We are delighted to be offering Bridge for Kids this school holidays, there is a lot of support for this innovation and many of the members have volunteered to help run these sessions.”

Trish Thatcher who is running the sessions told News Of The Area, “‘If successful we would like to take this program into local schools in the future’.

The free fun is on these school holidays Tuesday or Thursday afternoon 2-4pm Hawks Nest Bridge Club, 26 Yamba Street for children aged 8-13 years.

For more information contact the organiser Trish Thatcher on 4997 0782 or email pthatcher7@bigpond.com

By Sandra CLARK