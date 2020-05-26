Bulahdelah and Tea Gardens Year 12 Students taking on Barista

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL Year 12 students completing a hospitality course at Bulahdelah Central School are also undertaking Barista training.



Liz Smith, Hospitality Teacher at Bulahdelah Central School told News Of The Area, “As part of this training, students are required to develop skills in preparation and customer service.”

Hospitality students are learning how to prepare and use the espresso coffee machine to create a variety of coffees such as espresso, latte, cappuccino and macchiato.

Students are learning about industry standards for strength, taste, temperature and appearance as well as the characteristics of the different styles of coffee.

Ms Smith said, “The skills these students are developing will assist in preparing them for future employment in the hospitality industry. It is a great way to break into the industry if you don’t have any prior experience.”

“It has been an invaluable experience for students to receive coffee orders from staff. This provided feedback on the strength, taste, temperature and appearance of the coffee and the service provided.”

The class is very grateful to the staff for their willingness to be the taste-testers of all the coffees made.