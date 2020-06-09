Bulahdelah Central High Students and National Reconciliation Week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“The National Reconciliation Week (NRW) 2020 theme reinforces that we all have a role to play when it comes to reconciliation. In playing our part we collectively build relationships and communities that value Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, histories and cultures,” Karen Mundine Chief Executive Officer of Reconciliation Australia said.



In 2020 Reconciliation Australia marks 20 years of operations.

Reflecting on the last two decades Ms Mundine said it is timely to reaffirm our commitment to reconciliation.

“When we come together to build mutual respect and understanding, we shape a better future for all Australians.”

Much has happened since the early days of the people’s movement for reconciliation, including greater acknowledgement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rights to land and sea; understanding of the impact of government policies and frontier conflicts; and an embracing of stories of Indigenous success and contribution.

“Throughout this time we have also learnt how to reset relationships based on respect. While much has been achieved, there is still more work to be done, “ Ms Mundine said.

Australia celebrates NRW from 27 May to 3 June every year. These dates commemorate two significant milestones in the reconciliation journey – the 1967 Referendum acknowledging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and the High Court Mabo decision, respectively. NRW was preceded by National Sorry Day on Tuesday, 26 May.

Jaime Grant Year 10 at Bulahdelah Central High said, “We made Wattle Seed damper with Lilly Pilly Davidson Plum and Finger Lime jam. It was part of our OZ ID Unit. We have been learning about bush tucker and I have enjoyed experimenting with the ingredients. It helps us to appreciate the culture.”

Harrison Hughes Year 12 said, “I enjoy performing. When we dance and play music, it makes people smile. I also like teaching the dances we do in the Koori group to my class. Everyone has a lot of respect for each other.”

Kasey Biffin Year 9 said, “We are currently learning about identity. It’s about what makes us who we are. Although we are all different in many ways, we are able to learn from each other and share our cultural backgrounds.”

Breanna Forean Year 9 said, “I chose Aboriginal Studies as an elective subject because I wanted to learn more about the past, the culture and traditions.”