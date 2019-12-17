Bulahdelah Fishing Club end of season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bulahdelah Fishing Club

THE close of the fishing year is once again upon us, culminating with a great presentation night which celebrated our winners and enthusiasts.



Congratulations to Tom Evans, Darren Carrall and Greg Millet who took out the first, second and third in the men’s event. Ladies Champion went to Vanessa Shultz, second place closely followed by Fiona Millet and third place to Melissa Smith. The juniors honours were taken out by henry Hancock, Jackson Styles and Grace McRae.

It was an eventual fishing year with many large fish being cast. Over the scales we look forward to whatever 2020 brings! Anyone could be victorious.

Unfortunately, we farewelled with the passing of our ex president Michael Sackley and absolute gentleman. He will be missed. A new memorial Whiting trophy will be established in his honour.

Our 2020 competition starts January 17th 2020 with all new members welcome to join our competition and social events. The plans for the 2020 Bass Bass are well underway and look like being bigger in 2020 than previous years.

Please mark the 8/9th of February for this community event.

I wish all “A very merry Christmas to all and may you have tight lines over the holiday season. May the fish gods be in your favour for the coming year.”

By Brett SHULTZ