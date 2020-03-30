Bulahdelah Sports Complex Lights Up with a government grant of $100,000

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBER for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead has announced almost $100000 from the NSW Government’s Stronger Communities Fund for the installation of improved lighting for the sports field at the Jack Ireland Sports Complex in Bulahdelah. Mr Bromhead commented that “the lighting will provide opportunities for increased community use at night”.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Bulahdelah Soccer Club President and Coaching coordinator Reece Dawes said “We were not allowed to host night games and these restrictions were not allowing us to grow as a club and let the players play in front of their families.

They had to drive some distance in order to play. We have been working on this for the last eighteen months and fortunately there was money available. Through the stronger communities fund Football Mid North Coast helped us facilitate the process and put together a nice compelling submission. I was surprised when it came through” said Mr Dawes. “So anyone who wants to take advantage of the upgraded lights will be a big thing for us. We would like to thank everyone who was involved in the process from start to finish” said Mr Dawes.

The new improved lights will be of benefit playing soccer, touch footy, oz tag, twilight cricket competitions, night netball and benefiting the Westpac Rescue helicopter. And that’s just the start of a whole host of opportunities the improved lighting will give. These grassroots initiatives can make a real difference to local communities.

Chairman Mid North Coast Football Mike Parsons gave the following advice to hopeful clubs wishing to upgrade their facilities “Contact our office at football mid north coast and we have some grant assistance people and we can liaise with the various government departments through our office for any grant that may be on the table and we give them assistance to put those grants together to assist their local community”.

For more information concerning potential funding visit www.nsw.gov.au/strongercountrycommunities or contact Mid North Coast football.

By John SAHYOUN