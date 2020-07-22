Bulahdelah’s Barry Bros Butchery celebrates 30 years of business

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WAYNE and Louise Barry, of Barry Bros Butchery, are celebrating 30 years of business at their butcher shop in Bulahdelah this Thursday 23 July.



This marks a significant milestone for the third-generation, family-owned business, whose first butchery was opened by Wayne’s grandfather, Teddy, and his family, on their Markwell farm back in 1901.

“My father and two uncles, Marty and Vincent, worked on the farm and on-site butcher shop with my grandfather until my parents, Phonsie and Lila, took over,” said Mr Barry.

“Back then they used to deliver to local homes by horse and cart,” he said.

“My parents ran the business together on the farm until an opportunity to purchase the current premises in Bulahdelah came up in 1990.”

Phonsie and Lila Barry retired in the late 1990s, and handed the reins over to their son, Wayne Barry, who has been running the successful business with his wife and four children ever since.

“There have certainly been some highs and lows over the years, but having the support of the local community and our wonderful staff has made it all extremely rewarding,” Mr Barry said.

Over the past 30 years on Stroud St, Barry Bros Butchery has grown substantially, now supplying customers throughout the whole of the Myall Coast and surrounds, including many local businesses and clubs.

“We would not have had such success without our loyal and committed staff, some of whom have been with us for over 20 years,” said Mr Barry.

By Ashley CHRYSLER