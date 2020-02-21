Burtles Win Mark Palmer Memorial Cricket 7s Over The Nurtles at Don Waring Oval

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN the immortal words of Richie Benaud “marvellous stuff that!”

Last Sunday saw cricket fanatics don the cream, the bone, the white, the off-white, the ivory and the beige for a super day of cricket 7s to remember and celebrate Mark Palmer at Don Waring Oval.

Mark was a stalwart of the Nelson Bay Cricket Club and wider Port Stephens community contributing many hours maintaining the pitch at Don Waring whilst working tirelessly as a paramedic.

In its 14th year the Mark Palmer 7s saw 12 teams come together from across the Hunter to raise the bat for a fun filled day of cricket.

The Nelson Bay Cricket Club was well represented across the board with 9 teams padding up whilst visiting teams travelled from Stockton, Redhead and Medowie.

In the A-grade final it was the Burtles (2/76) who took the chocolates over the Nurtles (5/68) whilst full of confidence after lifting plenty over the fence and out of the esky.

Highlights for the Burtles saw Brett Goodwin glove a Matthew Sharpe slog on the boundary whilst Pete Lester opened up the shoulders and topped the run tally with 38.

In defeat the Nurtles’ Matt Palmer was solid with the blade middling a Jeff Sims delivery that not only went for six but also into orbit.

Matt Palmer, son of the late great Mark, was humbled by the day and said the occasion was all about celebrating cricket with friends.

“It’s a magnificent day out rolling the arm over and bending the elbow with a top bunch of blokes,” said Mr Palmer.

“As always it’s more of a social occasion than anything but there’s still a bit of a competitive undertone to the day.”

B-grade saw the Medowie Cricket Club take the trophy whilst in C-grade the Bugle Boys secured a white-hot finals victory.

For more information and photos from the day head to https://www.facebook.com/Nelson-Bay-Cricket-Club-Snr-603451626404310/.

By Mitch LEES