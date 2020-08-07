Busy Rush For The Top In The Coastal Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Only two points separates the top five teams in the Coastal Premier League.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

When the idea for the new league was first proposed, the idea was that it would create a more even competition.

After six matches that has certainly proven correct.

Coffs United is among the top echelon of teams along with Port Saints, Northern Storm, Macleay Valley Rangers and Boambee.

United coach Glen Williams said he’s delighted with the standard of the competition.

“The concept of the competition is really good and everyone has got behind it,” Williams said.

“The results on Saturday nobody would’ve seen coming and it’s good that all of the teams are so evenly matched.”

On Saturday Coffs United defeated Sawtell 2-0 in the local derby at Toormina Oval.

Mabior Garang took advantage of confusion in Sawtell’s defence to score in the opening minute.

Although having the lion’s share of possession, it took Coffs United until the 89th minute before a Nick Mallett strike secured all three points for the Lions.

Williams said Sawtell proved a hard nut to crack.

“They (Sawtell) are a good young team and they’re going to be really hard to beat next year or the year after,” he said.

Port Saints were on top of the table before last weekend but the Coffs Coast Tigers brought the Saints back down to earth with a thumping 4-1 victory.

The Northern Storm made it three wins from their past four matches. A hat-trick from Jamie Kennedy saw the Storm win 3-2 win away from home over fellow title aspirant the Macleay Valley Rangers.

Boambee was far too strong for the Taree Wildcats winning 4-0 while Port United and Kempsey Saints played out an entertaining 3-all draw.

Tomorrow will see two local derbies. The Northern Storm is at home against Boambee while Coffs United hosts the Coffs Coast Tigers under lights. Sawtell is at home with an afternoon kickoff against Taree Wildcats.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS