Can you help little learners grow?

A GENEROUS donation has put in motion the construction of an outdoor education space at the North Coast Botanic Gardens – but more help is required.



Friends of the North Coast Botanic Garden this week donated $20,000 to Prosper Coffs Harbour Environmental Trust for the development of a Children’s Environmental Education Garden.

Up to 2,500 students visit the Botanic Gardens for education purposes each year and another 1,000 attend for back to nature experiences, however there is currently no dedicated space in the gardens for outdoor education.

In partnership with the Botanic Gardens, the Children’s Environmental Education Garden will fulfil this need, with an education centre plus digging garden for students to get their hands dirty, learning how to plant, grow and compost.

Lindy Hills, President of the Friends of the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens, said they were pleased to be able to assist in providing a resource for students for both formal and informal learning.

“[We see this] as an exciting way of fostering horticultural and botanical knowledge into the future,” Lindy said.

The Children’s Environmental Education Garden will be located in the prime display area of the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens, near the water wise garden.

Prosper Coffs Harbour Environmental Trust Manager, Melissa Nunn said, “By establishing the Children’s Environmental Education Garden we hope to inspire the love of the great outdoors for the next generation.”

“The area will be central to not only children’s education, but also teaching them life skills such as problem solving, teamwork and creativity,” she said.

“However, to complete this important project for the community, we need more financial support.”

The Prosper Coffs Harbour Environmental Trust will be looking for donations and grants over the coming months to secure the remaining funds required.

If you are interested in supporting this project please contact Melissa Nunn, Prosper Coffs Harbour on admin@prospercoffs.org.au or 0437 767 451.

By Kue HALL