Car Crash An Unexpected New Feature For Anna Bay 7-Day Makeover

IN an unexpected twist there has been a new feature added to the recent Anna Bay 7-day makeover with a car becoming stuck on a planter box metres from a busy bus stop last Wednesday afternoon.



The elderely gentlemen driver of the car reportedly applied some “whisky throttle” as he mistook drive for reverse and jumped the parking bumpers and curb onto the planter box.

Dane Loomes, who witnessed the scene moments after the accident occurred, said that it was lucky no-one was using the footpath at the time of the incident.

“The old bloke is pretty lucky it was super quiet and most people were having a day at the beach instead,” said Mr Loomes.

“Everyone was pretty calm and seemed to be in good spirits about it all, I mean you have to laugh or you’ll cry I suppose.”

According to a Port Stephens and Hunter Police spokesperson the man was treated for shock by emergency services and given the all clear as his car was towed from the scene.

No charges were laid and it’s unsure if any similar features will be added by visitors these holidays.

By Mitch LEES