Carting water to Gloucester from Tea Gardens.

River flows in The Barrington River, the water source for the township of Gloucester, dropped below critical levels at the point where Council extracts water for the town supply just after Christmas. As a result MidCoast Council is now carting water into the town by road to keep the town’s water system operating. The water is being trucked from MidCoast Council’s groundwater source at Tea Gardens. Council says it will continue to access any water that is available from the river but until rainfall occurs the Gloucester water system will be reliant on water carting each day.



All water carters in the Gloucester and Barrington area have also been advised they can no longer draw on water from the Gloucester water system. They have been asked to source their water from nearby Krambach, which is on the Manning water supply scheme, until further notice. The cost of carting the water for rural towns is subsidised by the State Government, however it is important for residents to keep water use to an absolute minimum. It costs nearly ten times more to cart water to the town than using the regular supply.

More information: www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/News-Media/Carting-Water-to-Gloucester-Water-Supplies