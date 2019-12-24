0 SHARES Share Tweet

PREMIER Gladys Berejiklian last week appointed Catherine Cusack to be the Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter.



Ms Cusack will represent the NSW Government across the region to ensure locals in the Hunter have a voice across Government.

“Catherine is a hardworking and experienced member of the NSW Government who is committed to serving the people of the Hunter. I am proud to appoint her to this new role,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Ms Cusack said she was excited to get to work advocating for the Hunter Region.

“I am absolutely thrilled to take on this role which will give the Hunter a strong voice in the NSW Parliament and the opportunity to continue our Government’s record investment in infrastructure throughout the region.”

“I look forward to working with local communities to achieve positive outcomes for individuals, families and businesses alike.”

“My plan is to build on the Berejiklian Government’s work in revitalising Newcastle and the entire Hunter region to make it an even better place to live, work and play.”

Ms Cusack has served the people of NSW in the NSW Legislative Council since 2003.