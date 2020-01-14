Celebrating 25 Years of Dance ‘n Dazzle in Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DANCE ‘N Dazzle Studio is renowned for high achievement in dance in Port Stephens and has been successfully operating in Medowie for the past 25 years.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Corynne Darcy told News Of The Area tt is the only studio in Port Stephens that offers examinations in Tap, Jazz, Classical Ballet and National Character.

“This means we are the only studio that offers students a chance to become accredited in all 4 genres which can lead to dance qualifications and employment opportunities,” she said.

“The studio is also accredited to accept the two $100 Active Kids Vouchers and also the $100 Creative Kids Vouchers giving students $300 in total to spend towards their dance tuition.”

The studio caters for both children and adults from 2 years old. Students participate in many performances throughout the year and have had a wonderful time displaying their talents in the fields of jazz, hip hop, tap, ballet, national character, acrobatics, cheerleading and contemporary. We also try to cater to all families busy lifestyles offering both weekday and weekend classes.

Ms Darcy said, “We are proud to offer our Tiny Dazzlers class for children aged 2-4 which develops co-ordination and gross motor skills as well as fostering the love and enjoyment of dance. We also offer Acrobatics Classes led by highly qualified teachers with mats and safety equipment. For Adults who wish to keep fit and have fun we offer energetic Adult Classes in Jazz, Tap and Classical Ballet.”

New for 2020 the Studio are offering a Boys only Hip Hop Class.

“Our students have gained confidence, discipline, grooming, grace, enjoyment, sportsmanship and a healthy lifestyle.

We are like a big extended family where lifelong friendships are made,” Ms Darcy said.

Dance ‘n Dazzle boasts the first week of lessons free for all new enrolments.

Further information can be found on our website www.dancendazzle.com.au and facebook page.

Enrolments are being held at Wirreanda PS Hall on Thursday 30 January between 4.30pm and 7.00pm and enquiries may be made by ringing 0418 963221 or at info@dancendazzle.com.au