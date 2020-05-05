Celebrating Myall Coast Mums – Support Local

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“THIS year’s Mother’s Day will certainly be different”, observed Tea Garden’s resident Kerrie Cameron.



And with many mums isolated, home schooling, working as essential, or otherwise, Sunday 10 May while under different circumstances, is an opportunity to connect, celebrate and support local businesses.

Mother’s Day, first held in 1908 in America, is a day to appreciate mums for their care and work.

Flowers are traditionally in high demand, especially for home delivery, with a surge predicted following an initial downturn at the beginning of COVID-19.

Janice MacMahon shared, “I have sent flowers to my mum as she lives in a nursing home in Sydney and no visitors allowed. We have ordered the seafood platter from the Boatshed. We are supporting local businesses and keeping up social distancing”.

Local restaurants have also seen a surge in early takeaway orders from breakfast to seafood platters.

Local retailers are also excited about the day.

The local nursery, Woody’s has a new and wonderful range of flowers and gifts, as does Alana’s Flowers and Gifts in Hawks Nest.

Basic Beauty at Tea Gardens ran a Mother’s Day Competition with three winners, Lauren Thompson, Jodie Genner and Brooke Lynch, all collecting Apricot Body Silk Packs.

The salon has kept selling a range of beauty products online (with contactless pick up) since closing on 25 March and are re-opening once social restrictions are lifted.

Local hairdressers have also ordered a range of great gift ideas.

Shop at local ladies wear retailers such as Vitamin Bead, BT’s For Fashion, Circle of Friends, Ella’s Boutique and others, all full of gift ideas for mums.

Local galleries, such as the Hawks Nest Gallery, may be closed but are selling fine art, local photography and crafts online.

This Mother’s Day spoil mum and support local.

By Sandra MURRAY