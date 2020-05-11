Celebrating Nurses and Midwives Across the World

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS year more than ever we are aware of the service and sacrifice of our nurses both here and around the world.



May is the month where we celebrate nurses and midwives internationally for their contribution to society.

May celebrated International Day of the Midwife on 5 May and International Nurses Day will be celebrated on 12 May.

“Hunter New England Health is grateful for every midwife and nurse working across our District – all 9,160 of them – and I thank each and every one for the wonderful, truly personal work they do each day caring for our patients and their families,” said Ms Elizabeth Grist, Executive Director Clinical Services Nursing and Midwifery.

“Our nurses and midwives represent more than half our entire workforce, so I am pleased days like this recognise the enormous contribution they each make within our communities.”

Around the world COVID-19 has highlighted just how vital our nurses are and how much they care.

There are more than 50,000 Nurses and Midwives in NSW Health’s hospitals and services and they provide safe, quality care for the people of NSW.

They are the ‘Healing Hearts’ of the NSW Health service.

Genevieve McLaren-Lee is the Nursing Unit Manager at Tomaree Community Hospital, when she spoke with News Of The Area about nursing her commitment, passion and team spirit shone through.

Genevieve said that nursing is all about teamwork and caring.

She feels privileged to be able to work in a caring role, and is excited about the career opportunities that are available within nursing and has a real passion for working in emergency medicine.

She is just one of the nurses working within our community who make a difference to their patients quality of life.

To support this important initiative, blue and purple hearts, representing the colours of nursing and midwifery, will pop up in hospital/s and health services throughout Hunter New England Local Health District, in the form of stickers, posters and postcards.

Staff and the community are encouraged to post pictures of themselves wearing the stickers on social media, using the hashtags #everyperson and #exceptionalcare.

The Healing Heart postcards provide a way to recognise and thank nurses and midwives for their unique contribution.

The NSW Government has committed to recruiting more nurses over the next four years and COVID-19 has seen the Federal Government offer discounted university courses for a range of essential workers including nurses.

By Marian SAMPSON