Changing Climate One Tree At A Time

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL Medowie resident Christophe Devorsine has set himself a personal goal this year of planting 150 new trees on his property to assist in the reversal of Climate Change.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Mr Devorsine’s property borders the Campvale Drain and has two feeder drains traversing it.

He told News Of The Area, ”I think that if we all do a small bit to help the environment then we can help reverse climate change.”

“This is my way of doing my bit”.

Whilst focusing on rainforest species of plants that are endemic to the Hunter Valley such as the Swamp Mahogany and Paperbarks, he also includes some bush tucker, including his recently planted blue guava.

These are useful to the local fauna and attract birds and bees to the area.

This weekend’s project is to plant his ten new red cedars, which are known as red gold due to the quality of the timber it produces.

He hopes that once he has reached optimal capacity on his property that he may be able to assist with some natural plantings along the banks of the Campvale Drain to aid in its regeneration to a more natural environment.

Mr Devorsine believes his green thumb dates back to when he was living in New Caledonia with his grandmother who propagated seeds to sell at the local markets.

Certainly an inspiration to everyone to think about how we can all help our environment.

By Julie MCKIMM