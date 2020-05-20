Children Celebrate With Port Stephens’ Playgrounds Re-opening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER weeks of waiting many children like Clementine celebrated the “best day ever” when Port Stephens parks and outdoor recreation facilities were re-opened after the COVID-19 shutdown.



There were plenty of families out and about enjoying the opportunity to expand their play.

Clementine and Anika Mcgeachie of Soldiers Point were very happy to be using the playground equipment at Nelson Bay Foreshore over the weekend.

Clementine Mcgeachie told News Of The Area, “Today was the best day ever because we can go on the play equipment.”

Jackie Mcgeachie said, “It’s a nice relief to have kids occupied and exercising.”

Port Stephens Council’s General Manager Wayne Wallis says the changes will allow the community to enjoy parks and amenities once more but social distancing restrictions still apply.

“It’s so important to be able to get outside and play, exercise or just enjoy the outdoors for both physical and mental health.”

He reminded the community that now is not the time to be complacent.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says it’s a positive first step for the Port Stephens community.

At the time of the closure Mayor Ryan Palmer told News Of The Area, “It was sad to see the playgrounds taped off today but good to see Council being proactive and responsible.

“Our objective is to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19.

“All decisions around restrictions or closures in our local government area have all been informed directly by the NSW Government’s public health orders to stay home,” he said.

The tough measures at the time were deemed necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19 – now we are seeing the long awaited restart for Port Stephens.

By Marian SAMPSON