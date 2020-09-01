Chocolate sculpture shows off local culinary skills

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“TOO good to eat” was the verdict of locals impressed by the solid chocolate sculpture crafted by Gaye Page on show at the Myall River Bakery this past week.



Standing over 40cm high, the sculpture featured a large yellow sunflower, leaf, hummingbird, wood, and berries all made from solid dark chocolate.

Gaye is currently completing a Certificate IV in Patisserie at Hamilton TAFE.

The specialised course takes 18 months to complete, requiring two days each week.

Gaye told News Of The Area, “The lessons were interrupted by COVID, but we are back on track to graduate next year. The chocolate sculpture was hard with expensive ingredients but fun to plan and make. The design had to be curvy, balanced, free standing and well made.”

Gaye passed with flying colours adding, “I love chocolate and the class now progresses to other types of cooking but there are more chocolate recipes to learn including flavoured truffles and fine moulded chocolates.”

Unfortunately, this one cannot be eaten but Gaye’s wonderful culinary skills can be experienced at the Myall River Bakery.

By Sandra MURRAY