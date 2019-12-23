Coal City Strongman Event Searching for New Venue After Council Site Falls Through

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens is set to host the third Coal City Strongman competition on 25 January, 2020 (Australia Day) but some last minute logistical clashes has seen a council site on the Nelson Bay foreshore fall through at the last minute.



The Hunter-based event is a precursor to the Australian titles where competitors have the chance to muscle up against the nations best whilst also looking to qualify for the Official World Strongman Games.

Organisers Benny and Bec Chessum have recently returned from the Strongman Games in Daytona, USA where they learnt from the best too bring home some feats of amazing strength to entertain the good people of Port Stephens.

Benny Chessum said that whilst the event has lost its original site there was still plenty of public and private interest to hold the competition.

“We were really wanting to put on a display of our sport to the community and all the visitors we have come here during the Australian Day festivities,” said Mr Chessum.

“It’s a shame that our original site has fallen through but council have been really good about trying to help us out, especially Deputy Mayor Chris Doohan.”

The event was scheduled to showcase a fire truck pull that Mr Chessum hoped would raise some much needed funds for the Rural Fire Service in their efforts to battle bushfires this summer season.

“The event will go ahead no matter what, we just need room for the 20m truck pull so if anyone out there has a private or public space we can use, please get at me!” said Mr Chessum.

Organisers are willing to run the event anywhere in Port Stephens and can be reached on 0416 185 655.

By Mitch LEES