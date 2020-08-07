Coffs Coast BMX Club hosted a massive sixty races with some close contests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A cool night greeted riders for round 7 at the Coffs Coast BMX Club last Friday night, with some great racing on display.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Forty four riders entered over 10 divisions and the crowd was thoroughly entertained with a massive sixty races.

The future of the Club looks bright with 10 in the Sprockets Class hitting the track over two divisions.Billy Staines, Joseph Hay and Dakota Jackson having an outstanding night of racing.

Brock Conroy and Mase Feltrin had some fun as they raced in the Graduate Mini class.

It’s great to see these young riders coming through the ranks.

In the Junior class Kaidan Doust was the standout rider, with Trae Mitchell pushing hard all night.

The Junior Advanced group saw the ever-improving Frank Lane take the crown for the night closely followed by Jordan Jackson.

The Expert division always is a great spectacle with Tyler Calder and Cody Beattie always fighting tooth and nail for the lead and tonight they were joined by visiting Terrigal rider Kai Field.

In the Expert advanced division, Hudson Spence showed a clean pair of pedals all night followed closely by Cooper Lane and Zachery Moore.

The Pro division was dominated by Kyle Potter, who was pushed hard all night by Jarrod Hughes. This group never fails to supply the crowd with some fast racing and awesome skills.

The Masters were not to be outdone and put on their own show with Deni Rahman and Ben McDonald battling hard all night.

Showing that girls can ride just as well as the boys, Hannah Beattie and Dusty Owers had some tight racing, followed by Aria Corcoran.

BMX is a great sport and if anyone is interested in starting racing, please get in contact through the Coffs Coast BMX Facebook page.

By John MILLER