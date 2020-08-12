Coffs Coast BMX Club went to Nerang BMX Club to compete in round five of the BMX South Queensland Shootout series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FIVE riders from the Coffs Coast BMX Club made their way to the Nerang BMX Club to compete in round five of the BMX South Queensland Shootout series.



Hannah Beattie in the 8 girls rode well all day on her 20-inch bike to come home with a third place, this is Hannah’s first year racing out of the sprocket class.

Joey Hay rode his heart out, this being his first time on a 4.5 metre start hill, the young 6-year-old showed that he has the goods to go a long way in BMX with some great mottos.

Cody Beattie in the 11 boys 20- inch showed his class with three second places in the mottos, then a third place in the A final.

Tyler Calder raced in two classes and finished the day with a first place in the B final on his 20 inch and came away in second place on his Cruiser bike.

Aaron Miller rode well in the mottos of the 14 boys 20 inch but found the going tough so pulled out of the finals to concentrate on his Cruiser bike, this was justified with him finishing the last motto in first place but unfortunately he still came second overall on the day.

By John MILLER